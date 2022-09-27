FRANKFORT – The Kentucky Parole Board convened Monday and unanimously voted for Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal to serve out the remainder of his life sentence.
Board Chair Ladeidra Jones and Larry Brock comprised the panel that conducted the victim’s hearing on Sept. 19 during which they heard from family members of Nicole Hadley, one of the three students killed during the shooting, as well as victims Missy Jenkins Smith and Hollan Holm and former McCracken County Attorney Dan Boaz. The following day, Jones and Brock conducted the offender’s hearing wherein Carneal had the opportunity to make his case for parole.
Monday, the board did not hear any additional testimony prior to deliberating and based its decision on the victims’ and offender’s hearing. Larry Brock, Bridget Skaggs Brown, Sharon Hardesty, Michael James, Sherri Lathan, Shawn Helbig and Board Chair Ladeidra Jones deliberated for a little more than 20 minutes.
In a statement, the parole board said its decision was made in an effort to “maintain a delicate balance between public safety, victim rights, reintegration of the offender and recidivism.” At the hearing, Jones cited the serious nature of Carneal’s crimes, specifically noting they involved a weapon and resulted in the loss of life. After advising Carneal of the board’s decision that he will remain incarcerated for the rest of his life, Jones declared the conclusion of “all matters pertaining to Michael Carneal.”
Madison Leach was a freshman at Heath High School in December 1997, and while she was not in the lobby at the time of the shooting, like hundreds of other students who attended Heath that year, she still deals with the trauma of the experience.
“As the votes came in, it just washed over me,” Leach said. “It was nice to hear that we’re not going to be back here in five years, writing letters, reliving those moments and having to go through this all over again. … I feel like it’s not something that’s going to have to be brought up every two, five or 10 years. It kind of gives some closure. It feels like closure right now to just know that we’re not going to have to run into him at a grocery store and that he’s not going to hurt anybody else.”
