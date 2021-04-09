MURRAY — As part of her annual report to the Murray City Council Thursday evening, Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Erin Carrico included an update on a topic with which council members have had strong involvement.
This would be wayfinding signs, something her office has been spearheading for several years. Thursday night, she had what she said was positive news, though it had come the hard way.
“I feel like I’m never going to stop talking about it,” Carrico said of a project that began in 2016. She told of how, during 2020, the project, which has progressed at anything but a quick pace, nearly ground to a halt altogether. “We were stalled out with the state for various reasons, so we went out for bid once. It was in the middle of COVID-19 and we had one bid come back and it was three times what I anticipated. Obviously, we decided to reject that.”
The bid was also about three times above the $300,000 the CVB received from a state grant, she said. Then, one day in late 2020, Carrico said Mayor Bob Rogers received a phone call from someone at the state level and the mayor voiced his displeasure about the progress of the wayfinding project.
“He let them have it,” Carrico said.
Whether that had an effect or not, Carrico said that for the first time, she feels as if the project is moving forward. A new bid package is being prepared; bids are expected to begin being received later this month, pending state approval.
“I feel like we are finally in a good place,” Carrico said.
•••
The council also unanimously approved a resolution for the city to apply for a community development block grant that is part of the federal CARES Act and is intended to assist homeowners with utility payments.
City Administrator Jim Osborne said this particular grant comes with the description “CV” on it, which he said stood for “coronavirus,” thus specifying that this directly relates to the COVID-19 pandemic. Osborne said he believes the city will apply for $200,000 in funds from this grant.
He said the city expects to get about $140,000. He said, once that money is received, it would be transferred to West Kentucky Allied Services for utility payments for residents within the city.
