PADUCAH – A Calloway County man has been sentenced to life in federal prison by U.S. Senior Judge Thomas B. Russell, U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman announced Wednesday.
In a news release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky said Jeffrey Desmond Carter, 41, of Murray, was convicted by a jury on all 25 counts of production of child pornography, one count of receipt of child pornography, and one count of sex trafficking children in September of 2019.
“The most basic job of government is to keep people safe, especially the most vulnerable, our kids,” Coleman said. “This outcome, removal of a child predator from our commonwealth for life, is an example of federal, state and local law enforcement coming together to do just that. I could not be prouder of the federal prosecutor and investigators involved in this case. They represent the very finest in Kentucky law men/women.”
Carter was charged on Oct. 18, 2016, by a federal grand jury with 25 counts of production of child pornography, one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of sex trafficking children.
According to evidence before the court, on Feb. 5, 2015, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a 15 -year-old female had sent sexually explicit photos and videos of herself to Carter through a Facebook messenger account under the name of Adam Bryan. The investigation soon merged with an investigation by the Murray Police Department.
At the same time the CCSO report was made, another report was being made to MPD that a 14-year-old girl sent nude images to Carter. Through investigative techniques, Carter was identified and a search warrant was obtained for his Murray apartment.
A search warrant for Carter’s apartment was executed on Feb. 10, 2015, by law enforcement agents from MPD, CCSO and Kentucky State Police. A number of items were seized from the residence, including electronic devices. Carter was present when the warrant was executed and was taken to MPD headquarters for questioning.
The release said that, after waiving his Miranda rights, Carter admitted to using the “Adam Bryan” Facebook account and to contacting girls under the age of 18 and requesting nude images and videos from them. Further, he admitted to engaging in sexual acts with a number of minor females and to recording those encounters.
The release said Carter stated that he would pay money or provide gifts to the minor females in exchange for participating in the sex acts or for sending nude images or videos. In addition to his verbal confession, Carter wrote out a confession; in this written confession, Carter specifically named six of the victims listed in the indictment, and provided a description of a seventh.
The Kentucky Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory performed an analysis on the devices seized during the search warrant; in reviewing the reports and data a Federal Bureau of Investigtations special agent and other authorities were able to identify at least 12 victims, including those already known to law enforcement.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth A. Hancock and was investigated by the FBI. In addition to the original investigative agencies, assistance in the federal investigation was received from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, Metropolis (Illinois) Police Department, Murray State University Police Department and Lotus, formerly the Purchase Area Sexual Assault and Child Advocacy Center.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children and to identify and rescue victims.
