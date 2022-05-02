MURRAY – Sydney Jones, the founder and executive director of Action Inc. spoke at the Super Hero Gala, a Friends of CASA event which was held on April 28 at Journey Church.
Jones has been a certified therapeutic foster parent for five years, and a mother of five children. She is the author of “Real Siblings,” a children’s book about a young girl named Kylainah, the biological child of a foster mother.
Jones is a licensed clinical social worker, and has been practicing as a children’s therapist for the last five years. She has had personal experience working with CASA since she’s adopted and fostered several children in her family.
“They’re (CASA) the only people we feel that listens to us. We have a social worker who doesn’t do her job,” Jones said. “But our CASA worker writes the reports and comes to our house. We even went to her house for Christmas to decorate cookies, she’s been such a big support for us.”
Jones’ lesson was interactive. She had everyone in the audience draw a tree of life on a piece of paper. The tree of life included roots, solid ground, a trunk, branches, leaves, fruit and a compost pile. Each part of the tree was symbolic of the person’s life and how it’s affected them. The roots symbolized where they’re from, what kind of family they had, and where they went to school in their childhood. The ground was how their life looks, how many children they have, and their current job. The trunk was supposed to represent strengths and values, for instance how one might be a good listener or loves learning. The branches were the goals they’d like to achieve.
Jones said, “I want to turn my little business into a big business, I want to adopt all my children. I want to be a CSW supervisor, and I want to write another book.”
The leaves on the tree was the support system, like supervisors, grandparents, friends, teachers, and siblings. Jones wanted the audience to write specific names of people who support and uplift them. The fruits on the tree are the kind motivating words people have said to you. Jones’ examples were “Please write a book,” “I want to have a room full of kids like you,” “Foster parent of the month,” and “You are my hero.”
The compost pile was the experiences in a person’s childhood and adult life that they’d like to forget. Like divorce, unhealthy family relationships, loneliness, and bullying. In the lesson, the compost was the painful things that made a person who they are, and how it made them to be who they are today.
Jones asked, “What happens to the tree if a storm comes?”
The audience answered that the entire tree could fall if the roots weren’t strong enough.
Jones agreed. The leaves could fall, or the branches could break. Sometimes our goals don’t work out and people leave. The tree of life made the audience take an objective look at their life; how their experiences may have been different if they didn’t have a support system.
Jones said, “I wanted you all to understand how important you are. While you might not be (in a child’s life) forever, you may just be there for a short time in these people’s lives. What you leave with them stays with them forever.”
The CASA advocates showed a compelling video of a young child in an abusive home which ended in the children being taken away by a social worker. The video was from the child’s perspective showing how traumatic it is for children to live in an abusive environment and then taken away.
The CASA by the Lakes ended the night by giving thanks to its advocates. The Guardian A Litem award went to Whitney Springer, an attorney, who legally represents children and makes decisions for them in the courtroom. The CASA Advocate of the Year was presented to Debbie Oliverio for being devoted to her CASA children. The Community Advocate of the Year award went to Leadership Murray for their donations and hard work. The group included Jacob Puckett, Madi Schmidt, Abby Futrell, Ashley Heath, Allie Gibbs, Jeanne Orr, Whitney York and Justin McCann. The Donna Herndon Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Jackie Kennedy for her personally advocating for 25 children since 2016. Judge Stephanie Perlow was also thanked for her hard work and for putting the children first in the courtroom.
CASA is run solely on donations and grant money. To donate to their cause or volunteer, go to casabythelakes.org.
