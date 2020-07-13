MURRAY — The cases of two men accused of committing separate offenses during a Black Lives Matter protest demonstration in early June in Murray have moved to different levels of the court system.
Last week, David Frymire, 53, of Murray was arraigned in Calloway Circuit Court afer a grand jury indicted him on three counts of assault in the fourth degree/no visible injury and five counts of assault in the third degree/police/probation officer. These stem from an incident on June 2 in which Fymire allegedly unloaded a large cannister of mace into a crowd of protesters in which both participants and Murray police officers were sprayed.
Frymire entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment on Tuesday. Calloway Circuit Judge James T. Jameson set a status hearing for Aug. 6. Frymire is out of jail on a $15,000 bond.
Calloway Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Burkeen said Frymire’s attorney, Marc Wells of Princeton, asked for a reduction to that bond, but it was denied.
Meanwhile, John Dickerson, 55, of Paducah, accused of brandishing a firearm during that same demonstration, was also indicted by a grand jury. However, Burkeen said the grand jury returned misdemeanor indictments for three counts of menacing, meaning his case will stay in Calloway District Court.
A pre-trial conference for Dickerson has been set for July 28.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
