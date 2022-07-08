MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital is reporting an unusually high number of Rocky Mountain spotted fever (RMSF) cases diagnosed in recent months. The hospital reported treating 27 cases of the disease during that time period.
“It’s early in the year for us to have that many cases, and we started seeing them earlier this year than I think I’ve seen them previously,” said Dr. Alison Ford, a physician with Murray Medical Associates.
RMSF is caused by a bacterial infection and is most commonly transmitted by ticks – transmission from person-to-person is not possible. According to a MCCH press release on the topic, RMSF can cause serious damage to internal organs, such as your kidneys and heart, without treatment. In spite of the name, the disease is most common in the Southeast region of the country.
“The incubation period at the time from the tick bite until the bacterial infections starts to show symptoms is about a week to two weeks, but we really want to try to recognize those symptoms and pick it up in the first couple of days of symptoms,” Ford said. “There’s not an urgency during that incubation period. If you have a tick bite, you need to be watching out for the symptoms but not necessarily coming in for treatment; but at the (onset) of the symptoms, in the first couple of days of the symptoms, which typically, in the beginning, are going to be a fever, body aches, a lot of joint pain, fatigue, plus or minus a rash. That’s the other thing – not everybody gets the rash.
“The way we will handle that is we will actually start treatment while we’re waiting on the blood test – confirmation on the blood test takes three to five days for us to get back, so we do not wait for that; if we think the person is at risk, we go ahead and start treatment. … There are some patterns that we see on bloodwork – if we had somebody come in with some nonspecific symptoms like fever and fatigue, joint pain. We may do some labs, and we’ll often see the white blood cell count is low, the liver enzymes may be a little elevated. So, there are some patterns that we look at that may lead us to do additional testing for a tick illness even if there’s not a reported tick bite.”
Many of the complications observed in RMSF cases, according to the press release, are related to the damaging effects of the disease on blood vessels, which can lead to blood vessels leaking as well as the formation of blood clots. Resulting conditions include inflammation in the brain, a condition known as encephalitis, resulting in severe headaches, confusion, seizures and even delirium. In severe cases, inflammation in the heart or lungs can lead to heart or lung failure. Kidneys may also be susceptible to RMSF as the small, delicate blood vessels used to filter waste products from the blood can be damaged easily, resulting in kidney failure. According to Ford, these severe complications are not typical.
“It’s a bacterial infection, so like any bacterial infection, it can take over and cause severe infection that leads to hospitalization,” Ford said. “We don’t see a lot of long-term effects from RMSF in and of itself, although there can be some neurologic effects; but the benefit of getting treated early is not ending up in the hospital with a severe bacterial infection.”
MCCH provided guidance in its press release on how to avoid tick bites, which Ford says is the best thing to do to avoid contracting RMSF. Wear long pants and sleeves and tuck long pants into socks and long-sleeved shirts. Try to stick to trails and avoid walking through low bushes and long grass. Use insect repellents, particularly products containing DEET. Check both yourself and pets for ticks, keeping in mind that some ticks are no bigger than the head of a pin.
“If an infected tick attaches itself to your skin and feeds on your blood for six to 10 hours, you may pick up the infection, but you may never see the tick on you,” MCCH stated in its press release. “If an infected tick attaches to your skin, you can contract RMSF when you remove it, as fluid from the tick can enter your body through an opening such as the bite site.
“You can reduce your risk of infection by taking steps to prevent exposure to ticks and tick fluids. When removing a tick from your skin: use a tweezers to grasp the tick near its head or mouth and remove it carefully; treat the tick as if it’s contaminated; soak it in alcohol or flush it down the toilet; clean the bite area with antiseptic; and wash your hands thoroughly.”
“It’s a myth that you may leave the head in,” Ford said. “If you remove the body, the tick will die. So, just tweezers and getting as close to the skin as you can and removing as much of the body of the tick as possible.”
Ford also spoke about another common myth surrounding tick bites – the bullseye. “A lot of people think the actual tick bite site itself, that’s where they’re looking for the bullseye. That’s usually just a local reaction from the venom from the bite. So that’s more like your body having a little allergic reaction to the bite itself. The bullseye is not predictable. You don’t always have that. You can watch for that, but the biggest thing is if you’ve seen a tick, you need to watch for the other things: the fever, the joint pain, the fatigue.”
