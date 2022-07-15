MURRAY – In this year’s legislative session, the Kentucky General Assembly passed House Bill 362 to strengthen Casey’s Law, which allows family members of someone suffering with substance abuse disorder to petition the court for intervention in the form of court-ordered substance abuse treatment.
The law is named for Matthew “Casey” Wethington, a young man who died of an overdose after his parents were not able to intervene on his behalf and get him into treatment.
“They changed the burden of proof, now, to beyond the reasonable doubt, which is a higher standard, but that’s one that the General Assembly felt was necessary in order to protect the legislation,” Jonathan Gay, an attorney with Addiction Recovery Care, said. “So, essentially, now, petitioners who are trying to get their loved ones into treatment will need to have a little more background and additional evidence across the board. That will be an important process in order to get that loved one the treatment that they need.
“I think (the law) is important because it gives family members an opportunity to get a loved one the treatment that they need before it’s too late, before they totally crash their lives,” Gay said. “What you see with addiction is it’s a spiral. Casey’s Law allows you to get someone help before that spiral takes them too far. The whole theory behind that is someone who’s in active addiction is not going to, in most instances, get help before someone makes them get help. So, who’s going to make them get help? It’s going be a criminal court, and it’s going be a total crash of their lives; so that’s the beauty of Casey’s Law, is it gives these family members a chance to go in and say, ‘Hey, this is going down a really bad path. Let’s stop this before it takes everything that they own and everything that they love.’”
Family members seeking to intervene and have a loved one court-ordered to enter a substance abuse treatment facility must first file a petition with the court. The petitioner is responsible for paying for the treatment, and they are also responsible for setting up evaluations with both a physician and a qualified mental health professional. The appointments for those evaluations must be made prior to the first court date because the court will order the respondent, the person with substance abuse disorder, to attend those evaluations.
“I would encourage people to realize that when your loved one is going in for that assessment, they’re probably not going to be candid,” Gay said. “So, it is important to give as much information to the assessors, as much information to the court as possible to allow them to find beyond a reasonable doubt that this person has addiction and is a danger to him or herself. Those are the two critical pieces – they have to be addicted and they have to be a danger to themselves or others. It’s pretty obvious if you’ve got someone who’s shooting up methamphetamine or shooting up heroin or who’s drinking themselves, maybe, to a point where their health is failing. But you have to realize addicts will do everything possible to confuse the situation, and families just really need to be prepared. It’s not an easy process, and it’s one where they have to have some resolve.”
Petitioners are responsible for finding the in-patient treatment facility and setting up a date and time for treatment to begin. At the second court date, the judge will review the evaluations and order the respondent to report to the treatment facility. If the respondent does not attend the evaluations prior to the second court date or if they do not report to the facility for treatment, they are in contempt of court; and it is the petitioner’s responsibility to contact the county attorney’s office to inform them.
The first step Gay recommends is to find a Casey’s Law advocate. Some may have success finding one online. Gay said that family members can also contact him directly at Addiction Recovery Care by calling 859-797-5759, and he will put them in touch with someone.
“Do your homework and talk to someone who’s a little familiar with the process,” Gay advised. “They may not be in your particular county, but in another community, and start working backwards. It is possible. The law is the law in all 120 counties, and those folks are willing to offer their insights as to how their local courts have dealt with that legislation.”
“This is the reality of it – when a loved one reaches the point with your substance abuse that they are willing to get the court involved, they have exhausted all of their efforts, and they’re not looking for additional work,” said Mitch Ryan, a local attorney and president of the Community Corrections Board (CCB). “These are things that people want to keep private; they want to think they can fix it on their own. The burden on a loved one is overwhelming, to say the very, very least. Most of the time they don’t know about Casey’s Law or they stumble on it by Googling or asking where to go for help. Then, all of a sudden, they find it and realize that, ‘Yes, it’s help, but I’ve got to do a bunch of work, and I don’t know how to do all that stuff. I don’t have those resources. I don’t have those contacts.’ That’s where the advocate can step in because there’s a lot of things that become overwhelming and confusing and people will just give up.
“They’ve already reached the point where they are completely exhausted. They have given everything they can, and finally, they are looking for outside help. What they find is that they have to do more work, and oftentimes they simply don’t have the effort to do more work. Having an advocate really bridges that gap by saying, ‘Look, yes, there’s more to do; yes, there are things that have to be lined up; but I’m going to do that for you, and I already have those contacts.’
Plans are in the works to bring a Casey’s Law advocate to Calloway County. Linda Avery, Calloway Circuit Court Clerk and secretary for the CCB, said that the CCB is working in collaboration with the Kentucky Agency for Substance Abuse Policy program to bring a Casey’s Law advocate to the people of Calloway County.
“We are very hopeful to have that person in place within the next few months,” Avery said.
“Until you’ve got that advocate in place, there’s not really anywhere – other than the loved one themselves figuring it out on their own – to direct them of what to do,” Ryan said. “There’s not an office to go to, or anything of that nature. I think what we will find is that having an advocate will hopefully increase the number of people who don’t give up, who have someone there to kind of bridge that gap when they are all out of gas. They’re empty; they’re done with. I’ve seen it. I know the toll it takes on a loved one, and at that point, they don’t have anything left; and that’s the reason why they’re looking for help. That’s where the advocate steps in. I think it will make a major difference.”
