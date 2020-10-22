MURRAY — Calloway County Chief Deputy Sheriff Jody Cash said Wednesday that the investigation into a hit-and-run incident that resulted in a bicyclist being injured last week is yielding results.
Cash said that information provided by the public has led deputies to locate the vehicle that struck the bicycle Friday evening along KY 94 West in Lynn Grove. He did not say, though, if the driver has been identified.
“The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office extends its appreciation to the public for their help. The investigation is continuing,” Cash said in a message on the CCSO Facebook page.
The incident was reported at about 7 Friday night. CCSO said Peggy Miller, 79, of Lynn Grove, was riding a bicycle east on KY 94 when she was struck by a vehicle traveling the same direction. CCSO said that the vehicle did not stop after striking the bicycle.
CCSO said Miller was wearing a reflective vest and had flashing lights activated on her bicycle when the collision occurred.
Miller was taken to Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Cash said that investigation at the scene resulted in discovery of parts of the suspect vehicle, including the casing of a side mirror that was later determined to be that of a 1999-2004 Oldsmobile Alero passenger car.
Cash reiterated that anyone with further information about this case can contact CCSO at 270-753-3151 or email ccso.office@callkyso.com.
