MURRAY — The Calloway County Board of Education heard an assessment for the Healthy Schools Program in the school district during its first meeting of the new year on Thursday.
Food Service Director Pat Lane and Director of Pupil Personnel Josh McKeel gave the board a rundown of how the district worked over the past year to meet the nutritional and health needs of the students in the district. Lane said that on the food service front, this means being aware of various food allergies.
“Each one of our schools have a wellness committee and they work on this assessment a couple of times a year, and I feel like we did pretty good this year,” Lane said. “This year alone, we have over 20 food allergies that we are dealing with. One of the things that has really come into play in my department are the gluten free items. Until this year, it has not been that easy to find gluten-free products.”
Lane said the school’s vendor this year has been able to supply considerably more gluten-free options for students. She also said the district has taken steps to provide alternatives for students who have problems with dairy, food dyes or other food-related issues.
Lane also informed the board that from July until Thursday, they had served 156,454 breakfasts and 217,045 lunches to the students in the district. She also said that participation for breakfast in the district was at 60% and lunch was at 74%.
McKeel spoke about the health aspects of the assessment.
“Our schools have provided physical activity and wellness training in lots of different aspects,” McKeel said. “The medical plans are probably one of the biggest things that our medical staff does. And that is monitoring plans for those that have a chronic illness. It seems like those numbers continue to grow year after year, and making sure that our teachers are informed and that we are communicating with parents and medical professionals to ensure we can provide necessary accommodations.”
McKeel said that the nurses in the district also work to help ensure healthy practices for faculty and staff.
“They are also involved in working with our faculty through our living well and faculty exercise programs,” McKeel said. “They also provide the training of our staff to administer medication. We also appreciate our partnerships with the Calloway County Health Department, The Murray-Calloway County Hospital and the other medical providers in our community. They are critical in the relationships that we have that allow us to provide our students with top-notch care.”
