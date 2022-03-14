MURRAY – Calloway County Board of Education held their monthly meeting at the district’s central office on March 10. In the meeting, board of education members completed regular business and heard reports from district directors and school principals.
The board received updates on the multiple construction projects from around the district. Excavating work continues on the new auxiliary gym behind the board of education office. HVAC projects are advancing on schedule at East Elementary, the middle school, and the preschool. Maintenance director Kenny Duncan stated his crew has been incredibly busy completing different projects around the district.
Superintendent Tres Settle described how the increase in gas prices have increased costs in most departments. He also stated the district is waiting on a model policy from the Kentucky School Boards Association (KSBA) in response to Kentucky House Bill 563, in which districts would be required to clarify their open enrollment policies for students.
District principals discussed the return to normalcy post-COVID. East Elementary and CCMS both held “All Pro Dad” events at their schools. North Elementary’s first grade teachers created a student zoo, where each student researched an animal and parents visited to see the progress. ATC director Dan Hicks discussed a fundraiser on April 15-16 where culinary students will create a restaurant and offer a five-course meal to customers. As of March 11, the district had no active student or staff cases of COVID-19.
The board approved the child care programs for the summer, along with multiple invoices, student trips, student fundraisers, and other school reports.
The next scheduled meeting for the CCBE is Thursday, April 14, at 6pm at the Calloway County Schools district office.
