MURRAY — The Calloway County Board of Education took time out of its meeting Thursday to recognize the accomplishments of some students and groups at Calloway County High School.
Those being recognized included students who had attended the Governor’s Scholars Program, members of the CCHS Chemistry Team and High School JV Challenge Team and a student who attended the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists.
“Calloway County High School is proud to have all kinds of students that walk our hallways each and every day,” said CCHS Principal Chris King. “Tonight we just want to take a moment to recognize a few of the students who have performed exceptionally well while attending CCHS.”
The first recognition was of Emma Roach, who attended the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists.
“This past summer she attended the Congress for Future Positions in Medical Scientists in Lowell, Massachusetts,” King said. “The program is designed for students who have maintained a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have the desire to become a physician or medical scientist.”
King said that Roach had the opportunity to attend presentations and meet Nobel Prize winners in medicine, as well as leading medical researchers from Harvard, Duke and other prestigious institutions.
“Due to her participation in the congress, this next summer she is going to be allowed to go to the 2020 Doctor’s Abroad program in Vietnam,” King said. “She will spend 14 days in Vietnam working with an array of doctors in various specialities and situations. She has also been invited back to the congress again this coming summer.”
King then recognized CCHS students that attended the Governors Scholars Program over the summer months.
“GSP is a summer residential program for outstanding high school students who are rising seniors,” King said. “The program was started in 1983 as a result of Kentucky leaders being concerned that the state’s best and brightest were leaving the Commonwealth to pursue education and career opportunities outside of the state. Students who are selected to attend the program attend without charge. The program’s mission is to enhance Kentucky’s next generation of civic and economic leaders.”
Leah Cullop, Syler Kennedy, Alyssa Wicker and Jessica Wicker were the four students that attended GSP last year. Each studied different subjects at various universities across the state. Cullup attended Centre College, where she studied communication and social theory; Kennedy attended Bellarmine University and studied biological and environmental issues; Alyssa Wicker attended Centre College and studied visual arts; and Jessica Wicker attended Morehead State University and studied astronomy.
“It is a great honor to have these kids walking our halls each and every day,” King said. “Many of our state universities offer these students full-paid tuition to be able to come there for four years.”
Erica Gray and Beth Morehead, coach and assistant coach for the CCHS Academic Team talked about some of the successes their students had seen thus far this year, as well as the successes enjoyed by the JV Challenge team as well.
“We have the privilege of working with a large group of very diverse, talented students,” Gray said.
Gray talked about Gwynnie Gesler, Alyssa Wicker and Andy Hardt, members of the chemistry team that earned high accolades in recent competitions.
“Every year we are allowed to take students to the Murray State University Chemistry Scholarship Tournament,” Gray said. “What is unique about this competition is they provide scholarships and cash prizes to the students. We won second place this year and learned that we missed first place by one point. Andy Hardt, who was not able to come tonight, won first place for the second year in a row, and won cash and scholarships for some classes at Murray State. Gwynnie and Alyssa came in second and third.”
Morehead spoke about the accomplishments of the team during the KAAC JV Challenge Competition, which was hosted at McCracken County High School. There, the team placed first place with many students placing well in their categories.
