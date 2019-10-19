CALLOWAY COUNTY — Numerous items were destroyed Friday morning when a metal storage shed caught fire in northeastern Calloway County.
Calloway County Fire-Rescue Capt. Andy Harrell said the blaze, which was reported at a little after 11, destroyed everything inside the shed in the 400 block of Elderberry Drive, about a mile north of KY 80 near the Marshall County line. He said two trucks were all that were needed to handle the blaze, with three to four other units being canceled as they were on the way to the scene.
No injuries resulted from this fire. Harrell said the main focus of concern for firefighters was preventing damage to a pair of adjoining sheds on the property. He said while it is not being listed as the official cause, it is possible that an issue with a golf cart in the area of the shed may have been contributed to the fire igniting.
