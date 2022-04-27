MURRAY – When Calloway County Fire-Rescue purchased a drone last summer, members expected it to be a valuable tool, but from assessing Graves County tornado damage to finding fugitives, it has proven even more beneficial in the first year than anyone predicted.
“We knew it would be another tool in our toolbox to use, but I didn’t realize how much it could be used until we got it,” said CCFR Chief Tommy Morgan. “We actually had a two-day class to learn how to operate it and learn what it can do. We’ve used it two or three times with the sheriff’s department, and we’ve come out on the positive side every time.”
Tommy Morgan’s son, Assistant Chief Chase Morgan, has been working closely with the drone since it was acquired last July. He said CCFR received assistance from the county to pay half of the $33,000 cost for the drone and related equipment and education. Chase said that money paid for the drone itself, the camera charging box, batteries and other equipment, as well as a course for 12 volunteers on how to properly operate it.
Chase said that while CCFR has only used the drone in three or four search-and-rescue operations so far, the agency has assisted the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office multiple times while deputies were attempting to locate suspects. Another useful function was assisting surveyors with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in December when they were assessing storm damage in Mayfield. Chase said the person who normally does that for the agency was sick that day, so someone contacted Kentucky State Police, which put them in touch with CCFR.
“We went out and flew for them two different days for multiple hours each day,” Chase said.
Chase said the next thing CCFR wants to do is to buy a spotlight for the drone. He said the spotlight – which emits about 4,500-5,000 lumens – is brighter than normal car headlights and would be useful in several situations. If a vehicle were stuck in the water, for example, Chase said the drone would be able to use the spotlight to locate the vehicle and see if there is anyone inside before CCFR puts its swift water team at risk.
“If a car is in the water, before we ever even have to get our swift water team out and pull the boats out, we could use the drone,” Chase said. “While they’re getting set up and putting their swift water suits on, we’d already have the drone look in the car, and if nobody’s there, then we wouldn’t have to make them walk 200 or 300 yards through the water and put their lives at risk with nobody actually being in the car.”
Chase said the drone’s thermal imaging camera is a big help finding people during a search, especially if the air temperature happens to be cold at that time. This has come in particularly handy with when assisting CCSO, and he recalled one incident in particular in the last few months when CCSO deputies were searching for a suspect for several hours and were about to call off the search for the night. CCFR continued searching the area where the suspect was believed to be located, and he was found with the thermal imaging camera. CCFR was then able to direct sheriff’s deputies exactly where to go to apprehend the suspect, Chase said.
Sheriff Nicky Knight agreed that the drone has been a major benefit to his agency, so he is grateful to CCFR and the county for helping fund it.
“It’s been huge, and I’m very thankful that they’re willing to assist like they do,” Knight said. “We can see so much more from the drone in certain situations, so we know more about what we’re going into than what we would without the drone.”
Knight further explained what happened when the drone helped them catch the suspect they were looking for.
“We had searched the area and neighbors had spotted the guy we were looking for,” Knight said. “They put the drone up, and I actually had just called off the search because at some point, you’ve got to call things off. … We were still kind of in the area, (and I told) Fire-Rescue they could stand down if they wanted to. They said, ‘No, we’re here, so we’re going to fly just a little bit longer to see what we can see.’ And sure enough, it wasn’t probably five, no more than 10 minutes after I had told him we were done, that they spotted the guy and directed our deputies right to him.”
Chase said another accessory CCFR is hoping to buy for the drone is an attachment that will act like a claw and can hold up to five pounds. It could be used to transport materials like a rope or a life jacket if someone is in trouble and can’t be reached easily or quickly, he said.
Even though CCFR started by training 12 volunteers, Morgan said the agency has been using the drone often enough that they are now planning to put more people through the training.
