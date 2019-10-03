HAZEL — Disaster was averted Wednesday afternoon as firefighters were able to bring a combine fire under control in a field north of Hazel.
Calloway County Fire-Rescue Assistant Chief Danny Williams said firefighters received the call at about 12:30 p.m., telling of a combine being on fire in a field along Brandon Road about a mile north of Hazel. This is in the area known as the Brandon Bottoms along U.S. 641 South.
Upon arrival, Williams said a John Deere combine was observed with smoke pouring from its cab. He said the driver, who had been harvesting corn, had escaped from the vehicle after the cab had filled with smoke.
“We got here just in time, it looks like,” Williams said of how the first CCFR unit, a truck from the former Hazel Fire Department station that CCFR now owns, arrived on the scene in six to seven minutes after the call was received. “We had a good, quick response on this fire, especially for the time of day.
“To get five trucks down here as fast as we did? You’ll take that just about every time.”
The combine continued showing only smoke for several minutes after the Hazel unit, then three trucks from Station No. 1 in Murray, arrived. However, the smoke, rather thin after they arrived, became much thicker and darker as the situation progressed and firefighters tried to access the origin.
Eventually, large, orange flames began rising from the cab, indicating the strength of the blaze. Soon, though, firefighters – one of whom had climbed onto the roof of the vehicle to apply water in a downward direction – gained command and the fire was under control about three minutes after the flames appeared.
Firefighters remained on the scene about an hour to make sure any hot spots were extinguished.
“As far as why this happened, there are number of things that could’ve caused it,” Williams said, pointing to one possible culprit. “As dry and dusty as it is, all you need is a bearing to send out a spark or something coming from inside the engine. It doesn’t take much on a day like this.”
Williams and other firefighters also praised the driver for thinking quickly and guiding the burning vehicle to an area of green vegetation and away from the very dry field, which they said probably kept the fire from spreading and becoming a much more widespread problem.
