MURRAY — Harvest time became a bit hazardous Thursday morning for the operator of a combine near the Stella community of Calloway County.
Calloway County Fire-Rescue said that it appears the upper portion of the machine may have become tangled with a low-hanging power line while harvesting corn in a field along Poor Farm Road near the intersection of Peach Orchard Road about a mile east of Stella. This appeared to have caused arching with the line that eventually led to sparks reaching the ground, starting a fire.
CCFR Capt. Zach Stewart said that the incident was reported at about 11:30 a.m. and resulted in about five firefighters responding, as well as personnel from the West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation and a few neighbors. No injuries were reported.
“This is something that can happen this time of year,” Stewart said of how fast the fire grew once the sparks ignited the ground. By the time it was extinguished, Stewart estimated the blaze consumed about an acre of the field. “With the power lines, you really worry about the combine itself catching on fire, and that was our fear when we first got the call.
“As dry as this ground is right now, it wouldn’t take any time at all for the fire to spread, and with all of the corn that’s still in the field, it would’ve had a lot of fuel.”
While he said he was not certain of how the the lines might have been contacted, Stewart said he speculated that it was the machine’s large boom that is used to transfer harvested crops to awaiting semi trailers that seems to be the likeliest culprit.
Five CCFR trucks helped keep the fire controlled. One of these was a brush truck that was able to roll into the field and attain a close range at dousing the flames. WKRECC personnel, as well as neighbors, also assisted by using shovels to beat the flames.
WKRECC spokesperson Georgann Lookofsky said crews did have to cut power at the scene. Fortunately, she said the outage only affected one residence in the area and that the situation was handled by early afternoon.
