FAXON – Now that it has a newly donated plot of land in its possession, Calloway County Fire-Rescue is preparing to launch a fundraising effort to build a 13th fire station in the northeastern part of Calloway County.
Dave Geibel, architectural review committee liaison for the Western Shores Property Owners Association’s board of directors, said the board had recently decided to donate two lots to CCFR.
“The fire company has wanted to build a fire house to serve the county out in the northeast corner between Blood River and Anderson Creek because (residents of that area) are currently more than the five miles that (insurance companies) like them to be from the fire house (as a minimum),” Geibel said. “Western Shores has worked out an arrangement in which we have given them two lots on Faxon Road. We have given them those lots at no cost. They were donated by Western Shores and we are very anxious to get fundraising going. We think this is a very positive thing for the county.
“On behalf of the board of directors for Western Shores, we are thrilled and honored to have been able to donate this property for such a worthy cause and look forward to having a fire house to support this area of the county.”
Geibel and CCFR chief Tommy Morgan both said they wanted to stress to the public that this would not be a fire house for Western Shores residents, but it will serve the area that includes that subdivision on Kentucky Lake. Currently, the closest stations to the area are Station 3 in Faxon (which is west of Western Shores) and Station 4 in Almo.
“Dave and his wife, Stephanie, spearheaded the effort to see what it would take to get the fire department in that area,” Morgan said. “We’ve got a large area, and it’s not just Western Shores. There are a few people who think we are doing this just because of Western Shores, but I want to make it clear that we are not.”
According to valuepenguin.com, the ISO Fire Suppression Rating Schedule rates properties from 1 (best possible rating) to 10 (the local fire department did not meet the ISO’s minimum requirements). “An area’s ISO fire score is a rating that determines how well your local fire department can protect your community and home. Insurance companies use the score to help set home insurance rates, as a home that is less likely to be severely damaged or destroyed by fire is cheaper to insure,” the website said.
“We’ve got an (underserved) area from about Russell Drive, which is going into Irvin Cobb Marina on KY 732 all the way around to Western Shores out east, all the way to the lake that is outside (the area with adequate coverage from nearby stations),” Morgan said. “The rating is a number 6 for the ISO, and that’s how you get your insurance rate. So (the Geibels) are the ones who came in wanting to know what it would take to get something out in the area to help lower the price on insurance. Of course, it would not only lower insurance, but also help our response to other things.
“We started talking and we got a meeting together and went and talked to the community in that area. One of the big things is that we have to have property. That’s the No. 1 thing, you have to have property to put it on. We also have to have a piece of property that will serve the majority of the homes in that area within a five-mile radius.
“We tried to get someone to tell us exactly where we would need to put a new station, but the problem is that everybody we talked to wouldn’t do it unless we paid them a lot of money. So we did the best we could with Google Maps and everything else that we had at our disposal, and when we came up with an area that we felt would work, then it was (the Geibels) who tried to find a piece of property that could be donated to us. Western Shores had some lots that couldn’t be sold, so they went through the procedures to get those lots donated. They donated two lots to Calloway County Fire-Rescue to build a future station.”
Morgan said people in the area that would be served by the proposed station will soon start to see fundraising efforts to get construction started.
“Our budget is just not high enough for us to be able to say, ‘OK, we’re going to build a station this year and put a half-million dollars worth of equipment in it; we can’t do that,” Morgan said. “We don’t have that kind of money, and we have 12 stations to keep up as it is. But everybody in the county deserves to have a lower rate as much as we can manage, and to have a station and equipment that can respond quicker when we need to respond in that area.”
Morgan said that in addition to building a new station, new volunteer firefighters would be required for it to function.
“Of course we’re going to need more members, so we are going to be looking for new members in that area,” Morgan said. “We need members all over the county if we can find them, but a new station does not work without members in that area to respond to emergencies quickly. So people are going to start seeing stuff come out about fundraising for the new Station 13 project. I don’t know exactly when that will be up and running because COVID has really messed up a lot of things right now. We can’t have any type of public events or do a whole lot, so we are trying to figure out how we’re going to do the fundraising to raise money for the new station and help build it.
“We had one meeting so far (where we discussed the project) and somebody asked if we could have a raffle. With the fire department being a nonprofit 501(c)(4), there are things we can do and things that we can’t do. Any donation made to the fire department is 100% a tax write-off for whoever makes it.”
Morgan said that even before the fundraising campaign officially kicks off, anyone who is interested may send in donations to P.O. Box 612 in Murray. If it is designated for the Station 13 project, the person should note that on the memo line of the check, Morgan said.
“That way, if they want or need a receipt, we can get a receipt sent back to them,” Morgan said. “We are trying to think of stuff we can do without having a big public event. We don’t know yet if we can do something like a raffle with (our IRS status), so I’m still waiting to hear back from our legal counsel on that. It’s going to have our name on it, so we have to make sure we are doing what we are supposed to be doing (legally).”
Morgan said he thought that when the weather gets warmer closer to spring, some volunteers might try going door-to-door asking for donations.
“The big thing is that we need to get in touch (with media outlets) to get the word out that these are not scams,” Morgan said. “These will be legitimate fundraising efforts, so that way people know they can send money and know it is safe. Nowadays, you just never know when there’s a scam going on.”
