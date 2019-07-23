LITTLE GOLDEN POND — A rather busy stretch for Calloway County Fire-Rescue continued Sunday evening.
CCFR Chief Tommy Morgan said firefighters responded to a structure fire on Wesley Drive near the Little Golden Pond community of far-eastern Calloway County. He said the structure was a mobile home with three people inside at the time of the call, but all three were able to safely evacuate.
This came after a major house fire more than a week ago near Midway and boat fire Saturday in Cypress Bay off Kentucky Lake in which CCFR responded as support for Tennessee units.
“Yeah, we’ve been quite busy here lately. I’m hoping this will let up for a bit,” Morgan said before discussing Sunday’s blaze that destroyed the mobile home that was located just off of Lancaster Road.
“I think it will go down as being totaled. The fire burned the center out of it,” he said, adding that a Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputy was the first emergency unit on the scene. “He showed me a picture he had taken as he drove up on it and the flames must have been 10 feet high and there was fire coming out of three different windows.
“We had (firefighters) who were at (Station No. 1 in Murray) when the call came in, but the problem is it’s a long way out there for them, and the deputy isn’t going to be able to do much (with only a fire extinguisher) against a fire that’s reached that point, even though (the deputy) may get there before us. In a situation like that, we’re not going to be able to save anything.”
Morgan did say that firefighters were able to protect an adjacent trailer that was parked behind the one that burned.
“Pretty much, in a situation like this, where the fire has gotten that far along, the best we’ll be able to do is protect surrounding properties, and that’s what we were able to do,” he said. “You don’t like having to do that, but if that’s best you can do, that’s what you have to do.”
Morgan said no cause has been determined, but added that the homeowners indicated that they had been experiencing some electrical issues as of late. However, he said it is not known if that had anything to do with starting this fire.
Morgan also added that the blaze is being considered accidental in nature at this time; no foul play is suspected.
In addition, Morgan said the American Red Cross was called to the scene and that volunteers with that agency are assisting the homeowners. He estimated that about 25 firefighters answered the call Sunday night.
•••
BUCHANAN, Tenn. — Morgan said Monday that the fire boat CCFR received in late 2015 when the East Marshall Fire Department decided to upgrade its on-the-water firefighting equipment had only been used once before Saturday afternoon.
However, he said it is calls like this that illustrate the reasons CCFR decided to acquire the boat. Then again, this may be as invaluable for CCFR’s neighbors to the south in Tennessee.
“Yeah, the sheriff there (Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew) told me that they don’t have any fireboats on their side of the lake. They can fight fires from the shore, but not on the water,” Morgan said of how the CCFR boat was able to take a strong role in extinguishing a fire that was reported Saturday afternoon in the bay near Cypress Heights Lane along the bay.
According to WENK/WTPR radio, the Paris Landing Fire Department got the call at about 3 p.m. Morgan said Belew happened to be in the area and was the one who actually made the call for help.
The radio station reported that Paris Landing units arrived to find a 30-foot cabin cruiser drifting in the bay with light smoke visible from the engine compartment. No one was on the boat at the time of the fire, it was reported, and it was shortly after Paris Landing firefighters arrived that CCFR was asked to assist.
Morgan said the boat is kept at Station No. 1.
“It took us about 20 minutes to get to the point where we could get the boat in the water,” he said of how the boat is positioned on a trailer, then pulled by truck to a launch point. “Now, we also have some other boats at other stations closer to the lake. Those are not actual ‘fire’ boats, but we still had them respond too for support.
“This boat we got from East Marshall is capable of either fighting a fire out on the water or by using hoses from shore. In this case, we hooked up with the hoses from shore supplied by Paris Landing and fought it that way because by the time we got there, the boat was actually sitting along the shore.”
Other rescue boats from the Paris-Henry County Rescue Squad were dispatched to the scene as well. The radio station said damage to the boat was estimated at $5,000. Morgan said the boat appears to still be usable. No injuries were reported, the radio station said.
