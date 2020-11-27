CALLOWAY COUNTY – A resident of Panorama Shores made it out unharmed after Calloway County Fire-Rescue responded to a house fire early Wednesday morning that resulted in a total loss. Meanwhile, a Calloway County woman says she is feeling especially grateful this Thanksgiving week after her mother and grandmother survived a separate fire the day before that destroyed their home a few miles north of the Marshall County line.
CCFR Chief Tommy Morgan said volunteers were called to the scene at Panorama Shores in eastern Calloway County sometime after 3 a.m. Wednesday.
“From what I’ve been told – I didn’t really get to talk to the owner a lot – he’s OK,” Morgan said. “It was an older gentleman and he had burned a pile of brush and stuff, according to the neighbors, a couple of days ago. It looked like a pretty decent pile, and the wind picked up overnight, evidently, and you could see where it went from the pile across the yard, to the edge of the house and set the house on fire. Luckily, he woke up and was able to get out. He had two dogs that stayed in the house with him, but one he could not get and the other died in the fire. It was a total loss.
“We had almost 40 firefighters and we were there from sometime around 3:20 or 3:30 to around 11:30 in the morning. When we pulled in, the house was on fire, a pontoon boat was on fire, a bass boat sitting in the yard was on fire, a truck was on fire, and then we had multiple spot fires where the wind was blowing so hard that it was blowing stuff out across the road in neighbors’ yard catching little spots on fire.”
Early Tuesday morning, a house on Jack Treas Road – which has a Kirksey postal address but is actually in southwestern Marshall County, just north of KY 402/Brewers Highway – was also destroyed by fire. Kirksey resident Noraa Ransey said her mother, Debora Christiansen, and grandmother, Josephine Christiansen, lived there and had two of Noraa’s children staying with them when the fire occurred. Nora said her 16-year-old, Aaron, woke up smelling smoke and quickly got Debora and Josephine and his 5-year-old brother, Tobias, out of the house.
“Aaron woke up and the fire detectors did not go off,” Noraa said. “He woke up and smelled smoke; the whole room was full of smoke and the house was full of smoke. He turned around and the house was already in flames, but he knew my grandmother was in the back room asleep. He went and got her and carried her out of the house, and then he got Tobias out of the house, and my mom got herself out of the house. The dogs were in the room with my grandmother, and he got one of the dogs, but the other two he just couldn’t get. By that time, there was just no going back in. My grandmother has Alzheimer’s and insisted on going back in, and he literally held her from going back in to get her last two dogs until the fire department got there.”
Despite seeing the house in which she grew up burn down, Noraa said she has a lot to be thankful for as her mother and grandmother are now staying with her. Since her late father, Richard Christiansen, was a volunteer firefighter with the Harvey Brewers Volunteer Fire Department, she said she always appreciated volunteer firefighters, but never more so than this week.
“As a volunteer they left their home, their jobs, their families, and they showed up for mine,” she wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday night. “I saw our tax dollars at work to the point of their exhaustion – every single hero that showed up, showed compassion and stayed until it was finished. I saw my Papa Richard Christiansen in so many faces today. His memory lived on for me, and I know he would be so proud they kept his wife and family safe.”
