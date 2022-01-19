MURRAY – As of Jan. 17, the Calloway County Health Department received notification of 312 cases for the period of Jan. 14-17 (164 cases on Jan. 14, 42 cases on Jan. 15, 31 cases on Jan. 16 and 75 cases on Jan. 17). The case count is now at 7,260 with 23 hospitalized and 72 deaths. The majority of hospitalized cases are unvaccinated.
Due to the significant number of cases, CCHD asked for the community’s patience as they try to report the cases in a timely manner.
In response to the recent spike in COVID cases and the increased strain on local healthcare systems, CCHD recommended postponing all community events and gatherings.
During this time, it is important to utilize virtual technology for meetings and services, get vaccinated and wear masks in indoor public places due to our county’s high transmission rate.
CCHD advised that, per CDC guidance, if you develop symptoms, remember to isolate, get tested immediately and stay home until you get the test results back.
Refer to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html for CDC guidance regarding isolation and quarantine for the general population, healthcare workers, K-12 schools and childcare centers.
