MURRAY – As of Wednesday, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of one death related to COVID19. The patient was a resident of Calloway County.
“The Calloway County Health Department wishes to express our deepest condolences and sympathies to the family,” CCHD said.
In addition, CCHD said it had received notification of 11 cases of COVID-19 for the period of March 2-3, with three cases on Tuesday and eight cases on Wednesday. The total case count is now at 9,258, with four hospitalized and 87 deaths. The majority of hospitalized cases are unvaccinated, CCHD said.
Go to https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19 for the latest information regarding the COVID Community Level, locations of the nearest COVID vaccine sites and testing sites. You can also visit www.callowayhealth.org for more information or find us on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.