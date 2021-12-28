MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said that as of Monday afternoon, it had received notification of two deaths related to COVID-19 in the last week.
“Both patients were residents of Calloway County,” CCHD said in a news release. “The Calloway County Health Department wishes to express our deepest condolences and sympathies to the families.”
In addition, CCHD received notification of 97 cases for the period of Dec. 21-27 (16 cases on Dec. 21, nine cases on Dec. 22, eight cases on Dec. 23, 31 cases on Dec. 24, six cases on Dec. 25, one case on Dec. 26 and 26 cases on Dec. 27). The case count is now at 6,007, with 5,843 recovered, 88 isolated at home, five hospitalized and 71 deaths. The breakdown of the total cases by age category is as follows: 13 cases under age 18; 37 cases ages 18-39, 33 cases ages 40-60 and 14 cases over 60).
COVID-19 at-home test information
• Follow the manufacturer’s directions.
• Stay at home if you have symptoms no matter what the at-home test says.
• At-home tests cannot be used to shorten or “test out” of quarantine.
• Follow-up with a PCR test to confirm a positive at-home test.
• At-home tests are not reportable unless administered by a health care provider and do not fall under normal contact tracing protocols. Therefore, they will also not be eligible for isolation or quarantine letters and will not count as a previous COVID + case (90 day quarantine exemption).
“Booster doses are available through your medical provider or local pharmacies,” CCHD said. “If you are in need of a curbside or home visit due to mobility or medical issues for a COVID booster dose, please contact us at 270-753-3381. For the latest COVID vaccine information and to locate vaccination sites, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine. Vaccine is readily available in our community.”
