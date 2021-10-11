MURRAY – As of Friday, the Calloway County Health Department said it had received notification of 20 new cases of COVID-19.  

The case count is now at 5,362 with 5,194 recovered, 99 isolated at home, 9 hospitalized and 60 deaths. The breakdown of the total cases by age category is as follows: five cases under age 18; 10 cases ages 18-39, five cases ages 40-60; and zero cases over 60.  

For the latest COVID vaccine information and to locate vaccination sites, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine. The vaccine is readily available in our community.  

“Calloway County Is in the COVID Red Zone, which means that we have high community transmission of the virus,” CCHD said. “As a result, we make the following recommendations:  1) get vaccinated, 2) wear a mask, 3) practice social distancing, 4) avoid social activities with unvaccinated persons, especially if you are medically vulnerable and 5) postpone large public events.  