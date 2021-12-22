MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department received notification of 35 new cases of COVID-19 from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20. The case count is now at 5,923 with 5,781 recovered, 66 isolated at home, seven hospitalized and 69 deaths. The breakdown of cases by day is as follows: 12 cases on Dec. 17, eight cases on Dec. 18, seven cases on Dec. 19 and eight cases on Dec. 20. The following is a breakdown of the new cases by age category: four cases under age 18 (11%), 18 cases ages 18-39 (51%), nine cases ages 40-60 (26%) and four cases over 60 (11%).
CCHD advises that booster doses are available through your medical provider or local pharmacies. If you are in need of a curbside or home visit due to mobility or medical issues for a COVID booster dose, please contact CCHD at 270-753-3381. For the latest COVID vaccine information and to locate vaccination sites, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine. Vaccines are readily available in our community.
