MURRAY – As of Sunday, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of 369 cases of COVID-19 for the period of Jan. 20-23 (145 cases on Thursday, 157 cases on Friday, 54 cases on Saturday and 13 cases on Sunday). As of Sunday, the total case count was 7,899, with 74 deaths.
Currently, there are 18 hospitalized patients, the majority of whom are unvaccinated, CCHD said. Due to the significant number of cases, CCHD asks the public to be patient with staff as they try to report the cases in a timely manner.
In response to the recent spike in COVID cases and the increased strain on the local health care systems, CCHD recommends postponing all community events and gatherings. Per the CDC guidance, if you develop symptoms, remember to isolate, get tested immediately and stay home until you get the test results back.
“During this time, it is important to utilize virtual technology for meetings and services, get vaccinated and wear masks in indoor public places due to our county’s high transmission rate,” CCHD said.
Refer to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html for CDC guidance regarding isolation and quarantine for the general population, healthcare workers, K-12 schools, and childcare centers.
The Calloway County Health Department does not provide free COVID testing or tests. Go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-get-COVID-tested to find your nearest test site. Also, for free at-home tests, go to https://www.covidtests.gov/.
