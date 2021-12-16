MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department announced 54 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday for the period of December 9 to December 14. The breakdown of cases by day is as follows: 24 cases on 12/9, 9 cases of 12/10, 2 cases on 12/11, 0 cases on 12/12, 7 cases on 12/13 and 12 cases on 12/14. The 33 cases confirmed on Thursday and Friday brought the county’s weekly case total for last week up to 107; that is nearly double the amount of cases reported the previous week. See Graph #1 for details on cases by week.
Calloway County’s case count now stands at 5,860 cases with 5,712 recovered, 76 isolated at home, 5 hospitalized and 67 deaths. This is the breakdown of the cases announced Tuesday by age category: 8 cases under 18 years, 20 cases age 18-39 years, 13 cases age 40-60 years and 13 cases over 60 years. See Graph #2 for the breakdown of age groups by percentage.
CCHD also provided the following information on at-home COVID-19 tests: 1. Follow the manufacturer’s directions; 2. Stay at home if you have symptoms no matter what the at-home test says; 3. At-home tests cannot be used to shorten or “test out” of quarantine; 4. Follow-up with a PCR test to confirm a positive at-home test; and 5. At-home tests are not reportable unless administered by a healthcare provider and do not fall under normal contact tracing protocols. Therefore, they will also not be eligible for isolation or quarantine letters and will not count as a previous COVID+ case (90 day quarantine exemption).
Booster doses are available through your medical provider or local pharmacies. If you are in need of a curbside or home visit due to mobility or medical issues for a COVID booster dose, please contact us at (270) 753-3381. For the latest COVID vaccine information and to locate vaccination sites, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine. Vaccine is readily available in our community.
