MURRAY – As of Tuesday, the Calloway County Health Department had received notification of 61 cases. The case count is now at 6,316, with 5,927 recovered, 306 isolated at home, 11 hospitalized and 72 deaths.
“In response to the current increase in COVID-19 cases, and the spread of the Omicron variant, the Calloway County Health Department would like to encourage individuals that attend small and large gatherings to follow Red County Recommendations as well as CDC guidance concerning gatherings,” a news release said. “Doing this will help provide a safe and healthy environment for meetings and events.:
Current Red County Recommendations
• Require masking in government buildings.
• Encourage masking for public indoor settings/crowded outdoor settings for all persons 2 years of age and above.
• Encourage social distancing of at least 6 feet apart in public settings.
• Consider limiting in-person community gatherings and postponing large events.
• Encourage medically vulnerable to avoid large crowds.
“If you are attending a gathering, consider steps you need to take to protect yourself and your loved ones from COVID-19,” CCHD said. Some steps of the steps recommended are:
• Vaccination: It is encouraged that individuals receive the COVID-19 vaccination and be boosted.
• Masking: You should wear a mask in indoor public places regardless of vaccination status. People who have a condition or are taking medications that weaken their immune system may not be fully protected even if they are fully vaccinated. They should continue to take all precautions recommended for unvaccinated people, including wearing a well-fitted mask, until advised otherwise by their health care provider. Even if you are fully vaccinated (including boost dose), it is encouraged that everyone wears a mask indoors in public and especially if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission. In areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases, consider wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings and for activities with close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated.
• Get tested: Testing can give you information about your risk of spreading COVID-19.
