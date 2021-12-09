MURRAY – As of Wednesday, the Calloway County Health Department said it had received notification of 74 new cases of COVID-19 (eight cases on Saturday, eight cases on Sunday, 25 cases on Monday, 10 cases on Tuesday and 23 cases on Wednesday).
The case count is now at 5,806, with 5,643 recovered, 93 isolated at home, three hospitalized and 67 deaths. The breakdown of the total cases by age category is as follows: 17 cases under age 18, 33 cases ages 18-39, 16 cases ages 40-60 and eight cases over 60.
“Calloway County is in the COVID Red Zone, which means that we have high community transmission of the virus,” CCHD said. “As a result, we make the following recommendations: 1) get vaccinated, 2) wear a mask, 3) practice social distancing, 4) avoid social activities with unvaccinated persons, especially if you are medically vulnerable, and 5) postpone large public events.”
If you use a COVID-19 at-home test, CCHD said to make sure to be aware of the following:
•Follow the manufacturer’s directions.
• Stay at home if you have symptoms no matter what the at-home test says.
• At-home tests cannot be used to shorten or “test out” of quarantine.
• Follow-up with a PCR test to confirm a positive at-home test.
• At-home tests are not reportable unless administered by a health care provider and do not fall under normal contact tracing protocols. Therefore, they will also not be eligible for isolation or quarantine letters and will not count as a previous COVID + case (90 day quarantine exemption).
In addition, per the Kentucky Department for Public Health, there are no known cases of the Omicron variant in the state of Kentucky as of Wednesday.
Booster doses are available through your medical provider or local pharmacies. If you are in need of a curbside or home visit due to mobility or medical issues for a COVID booster dose, contact CCHD at 270-753-3381. For the latest COVID vaccine information and to locate vaccination sites, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine. Vaccine is readily available in our community.
