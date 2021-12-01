MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department announced Monday that it had received notification of one more death related to COVID-19.
“The patient was a resident of Calloway County,” a news release said. “The Calloway County Health Department wishes to express our deepest condolences and sympathies to the family.”
In addition, CCHD said it had received notification of 57 new cases of COVID-19 between Nov. 20-29. That included five cases on Nov. 20, five cases on Nov. 21, four cases on Nov. 22, 11 cases on Nov. 23, nine cases on Nov. 24, 10 cases on Nov. 25, three cases on Nov. 26, four cases on Nov. 27, one case on Nov. 28 and five cases on Nov. 29. The case count is now at 5,687, with 5,574 recovered, 44 isolated at home, two hospitalized and 67 deaths. The breakdown of the total cases by age category is as follows: 12 cases under age 18; 22 cases ages 18-39; 12 cases ages 40-60; and 11 cases over age 60.
Booster doses are available through your medical provider or local pharmacies. If you are in need of a curbside or home visit due to mobility or medical issues for a COVID booster dose, you may contact CCHD at 270-753-3381.
For the latest COVID vaccine information and to locate vaccination sites, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine. Vaccine is readily available in the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.