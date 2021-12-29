MURRAY - On Dec. 27, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance related to the COVID isolation/quarantine process. See the section below or go to this link for the new guidance (www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/s1227-isolation-quarantine-guidance.html).
As a result of this new guidance, the Calloway County Health Department will be implementing new procedures for handling COVID cases. Effective immediately, if you test positive for COVID or are exposed to someone, you will need to follow the CDC guidelines below to determine what steps you need to take. The health department will not contact you regarding isolation or quarantine and will not be providing any letters.
If you test positive for COVID-19 (isolate):
Everyone, regardless of vaccination status
• Stay home for five days.
• If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving after five day, you can leave your house.
• Continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.
• If you have a fever, continue to stay home until your fever resolves.
If you were exposed to someone with COVID-19 (quarantine):
If you have been boosted, completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within the last six months or completed the primary series of J&J vaccine within the last two months
• Wear a mask around others for 10 days.
• Test on day five, if possible.
•If you develop symptoms, get a test and stay home.
If you completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine over six months ago and are not boosted, completed the primary series of J&J over two months ago and are not boosted or are unvaccinated
• Stay home for five days. After that, continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.
• If you can’t quarantine, you must wear a mask for 10 days.
• Test of day five if possible.
• If you develop symptoms, get a test and stay home.
