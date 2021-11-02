MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said Monday it had received notification of another death related to COVID-19.
“The Calloway County Health Department wishes to express our deepest condolences and sympathies to the family,” CCHD said in a news release.
CCHD also said it had received notification of 14 new cases of COVID-19 (two cases on Saturday, six cases on Sunday and six cases on Monday). The case count is now at 5,509, with 5,407 recovered, 36 isolated at home, four hospitalized and 62 deaths. The breakdown of the total cases by age category is as follows: three cases under age 18; six cases ages 18-39; three cases ages 40-60 and two cases over 60.
“Booster doses are available through your medical provider or local pharmacies,” CCHD said. “If you are in need of a curbside or home visit due to mobility issues for a COVID booster dose, please contact us at (270) 753-3381.”
The latest COVID vaccine information and location of vaccination sites may be viewed at https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine. Vaccine is readily available in the community, CCHD said.
CCHD said that due to the recent low volume of daily cases, it has changed its reporting to a weekly basis on Fridays until further notice.
