MURRAY - The Murray Independent School District announced Thursday that masking will be optional for students, staff and visitors starting today.
According to the announcement, the district highly recommends that students and staff who are not fully vaccinated continue to wear masks or face coverings. Masks or face coverings are still required when using school transportation.
“MISD encourages everyone eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine to strongly consider and partake after consultation with your healthcare provider. The vaccine is our best defense for a safe and healthy school year,” the announcement said.
MISD stated that it “will continue to monitor COVID-19 data and guidance from local, state and national health sources.”
***
The Calloway County Health Department announced receiving notification of one COVID-19-related death Thursday. That is the fifth death reported by CCHD this week. CCHD expressed its deepest condolences and sympathies to the family of the deceased.
CCHD also announced 18 new cases of COVID-19. As of Thursday, the total case count was 9,179 with a death toll of 83. There were 13 county residents hospitalized, the majority of whom were unvaccinated, according to the press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.