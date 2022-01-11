MURRAY – As of Jan. 10, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of 105 cases of COVID-19 for Jan. 8 (72 cases—highest daily case total) and Jan. 9 (33 cases). The case count is now at 6,540 with 6,111 recovered, 345 isolated at home, 12 hospitalized, and 72 deaths.
Refer to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html for CDC guidance regarding isolation and quarantine for the general population, healthcare workers, K-12 schools, and childcare centers.
In response to the current increase in COVID-19 cases and the spread of the Omicron variant, the Calloway County Health Department would like to encourage individuals that attend small and large gatherings to follow Red County recommendations, as well as CDC guidance, concerning gatherings. Doing this will help provide a safe and healthy environment for meetings and events.
Current Red County recommendations:
• Require masking in government buildings.
• Encourage masking for public indoor settings/crowded outdoor settings for all persons 2 years of age and above.
• Encourage social distancing of at least 6 feet apart in public settings. • Consider limiting in-person community gatherings and postponing large events. • Encourage medically vulnerable to avoid large crowds.
If you are attending a gathering, consider steps you need to take to protect yourself and your loved ones from COVID-19. Some steps recommended are: Get Vaccinated, Wear Masks, and Get Tested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.