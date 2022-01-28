MURRAY - In a press release Thursday, the Calloway County Health Department announced receiving notification of a death related to COVID-19. The patient was a resident of Calloway County. CCHD said it “wishes to express our deepest condolences and sympathies to the family.”
CCHD also announced receiving notification of 119 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 24, which brought the total case count to 8,018. As of Thursday, there are 16 hospitalized and 75 deaths. The majority of hospitalized cases are unvaccinated.
“The number of cases received during the week is averaging over 100 per day,” the press release said. “So, we are asking for your patience in regards to case reporting.”
In response to the recent spike in COVID cases and the increased strain on our local healthcare systems, CCHD recommended postponing all community events and gatherings. Per the CDC guidance, if you develop symptoms, remember to isolate, get tested immediately and stay home until you get the test results back.
During this time, it is important to utilize virtual technology for meetings and services, get vaccinated and wear masks in indoor public places due to our county’s high transmission rate.
Refer to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html for CDC guidance regarding isolation and quarantine for the general population, healthcare workers, K-12 schools and childcare centers.
Please note that CCHD does not provide free COVID testing or tests. Go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-get-COVID-tested to find your nearest test site. Also, for free at-home tests, go to https://www.covidtests.gov/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.