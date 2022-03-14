MURRAY - The Calloway County Health Department announced receiving notification of the death of one county resident related to COVID-19 in a press release Friday. CCHD expressed its deepest condolences and sympathies to the family of the deceased.
CCHD also announced 16 new cases of COVID for the period of March 3-11. The case breakdown was as follows: one case on March 3, two cases on March 4, two cases on March 5, no cases on March 6, one case on March 7, three cases on March 8, one case on March 9, two cases on March 10 and four cases on March 11. As of Friday, the county’s total case count was 9,274 with 88 deaths. No county residents were hospitalized.
Go to https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19 for the latest information regarding COVID Community Levels, locations of the nearest COVID vaccine sites and testing sites. Go to CCHD’s website at www.callowayhealth.org for more information or find it on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.