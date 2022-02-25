MURRAY - The Calloway County Health Department announced receiving notification of the death of a county resident related to COVID-19 Thursday. In its press release, CCHD wished to express its deepest condolences and sympathies to the family of the deceased.
CCHD also announced eight new cases. Calloway County’s total case stands at 9,239 and the death toll at 84. As of Thursday, 11 county residents were hospitalized, the majority of whom were unvaccinated.
“Go to https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19 for the latest information, including where to find the nearest COVID vaccine sites and testing sites. You can also go to our website at www.callowayhealth.org for more information or find us on Facebook,” the press release said.
