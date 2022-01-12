MURRAY - On Tuesday, the Calloway County Health Department received notification of 85 cases, which is the county’s highest daily case total. The case count is now at 6,625 with 6,139 recovered, 402 isolated at home, 12 hospitalized and 72 deaths.
In response to the recent spike in COVID cases and the increased strain on our local healthcare systems, CCHD recommends postponing all community events and gatherings.
During this time, it is important to utilize virtual technology for meetings and services, get vaccinated and wear masks in indoor public places due to our county’s high transmission rate.
Refer to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html for CDC guidance regarding isolation and quarantine for the general population, healthcare workers, K-12 schools and childcare centers.
