MURRAY - The Calloway County Health Department announced receiving notification of two COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday. In its press release, CCHD expressed its deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of the deceased.

CCHD also announced 36 new cases of COVID-19, including 23 cases on Feb. 15 and 13 cases on Feb. 16. As of Wednesday, the total case count was 9,161, with a death toll of 82. Twelve county residents were hospitalized, the majority of whom were unvaccinated, according to the press release. 