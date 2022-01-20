MURRAY – As of Wednesday, the Calloway County Health Department said it had received notification of two deaths related to COVID-19. The patients were residents of Calloway County, and CCHD said it wishes to express our condolences and deepest sympathies.
In addition, the CCHD received notification of 139 cases for Jan. 18. The case count is at 7,399, with 24 hospitalized and 74 deaths. The majority of hospitalized cases are unvaccinated. Due to the significant number of cases, please be patient with us as we try to report the cases in a timely manner.
In response to the recent spike in COVID cases and the increased strain on our local healthcare systems, CCHD recommends postponing all community events and gatherings. Per the CDC guidance, if you develop symptoms, remember to isolate, get tested immediately and stay home until you get the test results back.
During this time, it is important to utilize virtual technology for meetings and services, get vaccinated and wear masks in indoor public places due to our county’s high transmission rate.
Refer to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html for CDC guidance regarding isolation and quarantine for the general population, healthcare workers, K-12 schools and childcare centers.
