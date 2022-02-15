MURRAY - The Calloway County Health Department announced receiving notification of two COVID-19-related deaths Monday. In its press release, CCHD wished to express its deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of the deceased.
Additionally, CCHD announced 42 new cases of COVID-19 for the time period Feb. 11-14. The case breakdown by day is as follows: 15 cases on Feb. 11, eight cases on Feb. 12, one case on Feb. 13 and 18 cases on Feb. 14. As of Monday, 10 Calloway residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, the majority of whom were unvaccinated, according to the press release. The total case count stands at 9,125 with a death toll of 80.
CCHD recommended postponing all community events and gatherings in response to the recent spike in COVID cases and the increased strain on local healthcare systems and noted the importance of utilizing virtual technology for meetings and services, getting vaccinated and wearing masks in indoor public places due to the county’s high transmission rate.
“Per the CDC guidance, if you develop symptoms, remember to isolate, get tested immediately and stay home until you get the test results back. Refer to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html for CDC guidance regarding isolation and quarantine for the general population, healthcare workers, K-12 schools and childcare centers,” the press release said.
CCHD also noted that it does not provide free COVID testing or tests; however, it suggested going to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-get-COVID-tested to find your nearest test site or to https://www.covidtests.gov/ to order free at-home test kits.
