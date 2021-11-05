MURRAY – Although COVID-19 vaccines are not yet locally available for children ages 5-11, they are expected to be coming in the a few weeks, according to the Calloway County Health Department.
According to the Associated Press, the Food and Drug Administration approved child-sized doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use last week. The shots will be one-third of the amount given to teens and adults, and up to 28 million more American children are expected to be eligible. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices met Tuesday and unanimously voted to support the use of the vaccine for children in the age group, NPR reported. Hours later, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky issued a recommendation that all children in this age group get the vaccine.
NPR reported that shipments of the vaccine started last Friday after the FDA’s decision, and White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeffrey Zients said around 15 million doses were being shipped this week. Zients said the federal program for distributing the vaccine “will be fully operational” by Monday, Nov. 8.
Joe Crawford, director of nursing for the Calloway County Health Department, said he has been keeping an eye on the local vaccine supply and keeping in touch with local health care providers. As of Thursday, he said he had spoken with representatives of KentuckyCares, Village Medical Primary Care and Murray Pediatrics.
“All three are planning on offering the vaccine for pediatrics, and they are all in the process of getting that vaccine here,” Crawford said. “They don’t have a date yet. People can either check with them or keep an eye on social media, but they are all planning on offering that vaccine.”
Crawford and Jamie Hughes, CCHD’s director of public health, both said CCHD tries to use its limited resources wisely by making sure it does not duplicate services that are already available in the community, especially since it doesn’t cost the public any money to receive the vaccines.
“We’re trying to see what services are available and are going to be made available before we decide what needs to be done for the community,” Crawford said. “We want to take care of the community and make sure needs are met, but if there are others that are meeting those needs, we don’t need to duplicate those.”
Hughes said that at this time, CCHD is not planning to administer doses itself, but as the vaccine starts rolling out over the next couple of months at pharmacies and health care providers, the department will re-evaluate and see if it needs to change course.
“We encourage people to talk with your health care provider and see what will be best for you and your family,” he said.
Crawford said CCHD tries to stay up-to-date on which local pharmacies and health care providers have a supply of vaccines, but he said a great way for the public to keep track and know who to contact to book an appointment is the federal vaccine finder website, vaccine.gov. That website allows people to type in their ZIP code and search for vaccines within a radius of 1, 5, 10, 25, 50 or 100 miles. People also have the option of searching for Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech or Johnson & Johnson/Janssen.
As of Thursday, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines were available for ages 12 and older, and the other vaccines were available for those 18 and older. No pediatric vaccines were listed yet, but Crawford encouraged people to check regularly.
Hughes said that March and April was the peak of people in this area getting at least their first dose, and it wasn’t long after that when cases started to decline after being relatively high in January and February. He said that once the rate of people getting their first doses started going down, case numbers started to increase again, especially around August. Because of those correlations between vaccine rates and case numbers, he said he is very encouraged that a new group will now be eligible to receive the vaccine.
