MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said Wednesday it had received confirmation that there are Omicron variant cases in Calloway County.
In addition, the health department received notification of 50 cases Wednesday. The case count is now at 6,366, with 5,933 recovered, 348 isolated at home, 13 hospitalized, and 72 deaths.
“In response to the current increase in COVID-19 cases and the spread of the Omicron variant, the Calloway County Health Department would like to encourage individuals that attend small and large gatherings to follow Red County Recommendations as well as CDC guidance concerning gatherings,” CCHD said. “Doing this will help provide a safe and healthy environment for meetings and events.”
Red county recommendations include:
• Require masking in government buildings.
• Encourage masking for public indoor settings/crowded outdoor settings for all persons 2 years of age and above.
• Encourage social distancing of at least 6 feet apart in public settings.
• Consider limiting in-person community gatherings and postponing large events.
• Encourage medically vulnerable to avoid large crowds.
“If you are attending a gathering, consider steps you need to take to protect yourself and your loved ones from COVID-19,” CCHD said. “Some steps of the steps recommended are: Get vaccinated, wear masks and get tested.”
