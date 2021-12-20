MAYFIELD – When the Calloway County Health Department closed on Dec. 10, recently appointed Public Health Director Jamie Hughes headed straight to his home on the south side of Mayfield to care for his wife of 27 years, Buffy, who was not feeling well that day.
That evening, with his son at work in Fulton, his teenage daughters driving around Mayfield with their friends and his wife recovering in bed, Hughes, knowing of the potential for severe weather, was keeping an eye on the radar. As it became clear that the storm was heading straight for Mayfield, the father of four began to worry about his children. His son was already heading home. Hughes said he started “blowing up” his daughters’ cell phones.
“I started a countdown – you have 30 minutes; you have 20 minutes,” Hughes said. But like any seasoned parent would, he factored in a 10-minute buffer to make sure they made it home in time. The girls arrived home just as the tornado sirens started.
“When they came in … everything went south really quick,” Hughes said. “I had to drag my wife out of the bed. … I waited until the very last minute because I thought, maybe, it would swing a different direction.”
But it didn’t.
The family of six and their two dogs hunkered down in the hallway of their home while watching WPSD’s Facebook feed. Hughes said he began to understand the gravity of the situation when meteorologist “Noah (Bergren) got so passionate, and when he did, I realized that this is serious because you don’t see him that way.”
Hughes recalled that “as he (Bergren) was saying ‘it should be hitting Mayfield right now,’ our power went out. Everything went black. You could hear it. It’s hard to explain; it’s a big, loud, rushing sound… you could tell it was close. After it came through, there was dead silence.”
Hughes found out just how close the tornado came once he ventured outside. “We walked down to the corner of our block and when I looked down about half a mile, that’s where the destruction starts… phone lines down, trees down, roofs off, stuff in windows - not like the destruction you see downtown, but that’s how close we were to at least some of the winds.”
Like so many in western Kentucky, the Hughes family had no cell service and no way to let loved ones know that they were safe. “Eventually, we would get one bar; and I had to sit somewhere in my house just perfect and wait a while. Some of the texts would send, and some of them wouldn’t.”
They also had no way to know how extensive the damage was.
“Occasionally, we’d get cell service enough so that we could pull up a picture on our phones. Our first picture that we received… was the courthouse.”
It was then that they realized just how lucky they were.
Hughes is thankful that all of his family and friends are safe, but he knows many people who have lost everything and acknowledges “it is very hard to complain when all I’ve had inconvenience.”
His experience and his reaction are a reflection of what many of his surviving neighbors endured that night.
On Saturday, while his children volunteered with clean-up efforts, Hughes went to work. The first priority was to ensure CCHD’s generators were functioning properly. Most health departments, including CCHD, have generators on-site predominantly to power the refrigeration units used to store vaccines. The next priority was helping the community meet their immediate needs. Over the weekend, CCHD staff worked in shifts at the warming center at CFSB.
Health departments play a lot of roles in the communities they serve. People often associate them with services such as vaccinations, family planning, WIC and, since March 2020, disease surveillance. Some of the lesser-known services local health departments (LHD) provide include emergency preparedness planning and education, as well as environmental services (e.g., on-site sewage inspections and inspections of public facilities and regulated food establishments).
In the wake of Friday’s unprecedented storms, the Calloway, Graves and Marshall County Health Departments have been working together to meet the needs of their respective communities and to ensure continuity of services. According to Hughes, for now, the focus of all three health departments is making sure people are safe and basic needs are being met. Fortunately, GCHD’s building was not destroyed, so they are still able to provide services albeit on a smaller scale because they are currently focused on supporting emergency personnel and monitoring conditions to ensure their safety. In the meantime, CCHD and MCHD will be able to provide services, such as family planning or WIC certifications, to Graves County residents.
In the future, the focus will shift more toward the environmental services LHD’s provide as decimated communities try to rebuild and businesses reopen. For example, Hughes said businesses that had any kind of refrigeration or chemicals on site will have to be cleaned and inspected before they can reopen. “It could be something as simple as a gas station that has coffee machines that use real milk.”
On Tuesday, Kentucky’s Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack, came to Mayfield to meet with Hughes and the Public Health Directors for Graves and Marshall Counties, Riley Beth Willett and Billy Pitts, to survey the damage and begin to formulate plans to ensure the health and safety of citizens throughout the recovery process.
Hughes said that the experience highlighted the holes in his own family’s emergency preparedness plan.
“We are not accustomed to EF-4 tornadoes in our region; we know to be prepared for snow and ice storms, but you never know when or if a tornado is going to touch down in your community. The recent events show how important it is to always be prepared,” he said.
Hughes has worked in public health for years and knows how important it is to designate a safe place in your home to shelter during severe weather and have extra supplies on hand. Everyone in his family has a backpack of emergency supplies in their cars, but Hughes acknowledges “that’s not an emergency plan. It’s not in the house. I’d have to go out to the car… if I had a car. It makes you think about those things.”
“What that does is it opens up your eyes, and you’re like, ‘Man, I need to do better.’ Because you never know,” he said.
Hughes’ advice is to get prepared for future storms now and recommends creating an emergency supply kit for both your car and your home, making a plan and staying informed.
FEMA recommends putting together an emergency supply kit that includes such items as:
· Three days’ worth of food and water (one gallon per person per day)
· Battery-powered radio and a NOAA weather radio
· Flashlights
· Extra batteries
· First aid kit
For more information on how to prepare for emergencies, including a link to FEMA’s full list of emergency supplies, visit CCHD’s website (www.callowayhealth.org).
