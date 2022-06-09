MURRAY – In response to rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases in Calloway County, the Calloway County Health Department has recommended that people consider wearing a mask in indoor, public spaces.
The advice comes in spite of the fact that the most recent COVID Community Levels Map published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last Thursday shows Calloway at the low (green) level because the Incidence Rate map published by the Kentucky Department for Public Health showed Calloway at 31.5 on Monday. Given the discrepancies between the two, CCHD explained how the public can use the CDC’s Community Levels map in conjunction with KDPH’s Incidence Rate map to gage how COVID is impacting the community and adjust preventative behaviors, such as masking and social distancing, accordingly.
“The Community Levels map is good,” Public Health Director Jamie Hughes said. “It helps us to know the strain on our health care system and our hospitals – which is important to know – but it doesn’t really show us community spread. It helps us know that we don’t have a lot of people in the hospital, and it also tells us that it’s not putting a strain on things, but if you don’t (respond to) the incidence rate or the case numbers going up, eventually, the Community Level map will turn colors, too. Because at some point in time, when you have enough cases, you are going to have enough people that get sick and that are going to go to the hospital that your Community Level goes up. So, it was our idea to put the two (maps) together (side-by-side) to let people see that it’s green here (on the Community Levels map), but on (the Incidence Rate map), it’s red.”
In a Facebook post Tuesday and a press release on Wednesday, CCHD explained that the Community Levels are based on “the number of new COVID-19 cases in each county, percent of hospital capacity devoted to COVID-19 patients and the number of new patients with COVID-19 admitted to the hospital in the past week. The (KDPH) uses this tool to help Kentuckians be informed of the COVID-19 impact in their communities. The Community level for our area is currently listed as ‘Low,’ which means that new hospital admissions and inpatient beds being used by COVID-19 patients are low.”
CCHD also explained what the incidence rate is and how it is calculated, “The seven-day incidence is calculated by taking the total number of unique cases in each county over the past seven days, divided by seven to get a daily average, divided by the United States Census Bureau county population (which is 39,0001 for Calloway) and multiplied by 100,000 to get the incidence per 100,000 people. Currently, we are seeing an increase in cases and the current incidence rate is 31.5 which is up from last week’s 12.8.”
Hughes said that he understands that many people are “tired of COVID.” Therefore, in keeping with CCHD’s responsibility to inform the public, he is trying to tailor CCHD’s messages in hopes that people will be more responsive to the recommendations.
“For two-plus years we have continually been worrying (about COVID), wearing masks; so, I’ve been trying to think of those things and see how we can reach people differently,” Hughes said. “Maybe showing these maps and explaining the colors will help. I didn’t put the case number on there because my main goal was to show that the Community Levels map is good, but it doesn’t give you a real good indicator of community spread. Our hospitals are OK, but our cases are going up; and, in the grand scheme of things, that’s what I wanted people to see – the hospital is okay; cases are going up; be aware; consider thinking about changing some of the things you may have wanted to do today or tomorrow, and consider it because (we are red on the Incidence Rate Map).
“The main purpose was that when we see that green (on the Community Levels map), we say, ‘Oh, we’re good,’ because that’s what you see. I hope that is still the case; we don’t want our hospitals overwhelmed. The red (on the Incidence Rate map) is saying that there are people out there getting sick. So, let’s not let the ‘green’ become ‘red.’”
In an effort to keep hospitalizations low and avoid Calloway escalating to the high (red) Community Level, CCHD recommends staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters; following CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19; considering self-testing or getting tested if you have been exposed by someone with COVID-19 or have developed symptoms; considering wearing a mask when indoors; and considering avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed.
