MURRAY – Calloway County High School will begin the 2022-23 school year with a new principal, district officials said Friday.
According to a news release, CCHS Principal Christopher King notified the school’s faculty and staff at a meeting on April 28 that he intends to take a different position within the district. King has been the principal at CCHS for five years, having started in the summer of 2017 after being an assistant principal at CCHS for the five years before that. King has also worked in the district as a teacher and guidance counselor and as an assistant principal in Trigg County.
“The past 10 years of serving the students of Calloway County High School has been extremely rewarding both personally and professionally,” King said. “However, this past January, our lives began moving in a different direction as my wife and I also added the responsibility of becoming lead pastors of Bethel Fellowship Church here in Murray. Bethel has a big heart and an even bigger vision of serving our community here in Calloway County.
“We understand that life often changes directions rapidly, and it has done so here. With all of the responsibilities at this juncture in my life and my career, I do not believe I can continue to commit to all the necessary leadership responsibilities of leading both Bethel Fellowship and Calloway County High School. I must say that I have enjoyed working alongside the students, parents, faculty and district leadership of Calloway County Schools and look forward to continuing to serve our community at large both here in Calloway County Schools and at Bethel Fellowship.”
The next CCHS principal will be hired by the CCHS school-based decision making (SBDM) council ,along with Superintendent Tres Settle. The SBDM council is comprised of elected CCHS teachers and parents. The district says it hopes to have a new principal in place by the beginning of the 2022-23 school fiscal year on July 1.
“Thank you to Mr. King for his service to CCHS,” Settle said. “Our district is appreciative of his dedication and hard work over the last decade. I look forward to working with him in the future to continue to grow our students.”
