MURRAY – Calloway County High School’s Site-Based Decision-Making Council is in the process of deciding whether to change its current daily schedule from six class periods a day to seven, or whether teachers would need to take on more classes.
CCHS Principal Chris King, who is the chair of the SBDMC, said the proposed schedule change has been discussed by the council recently because of the difficulty of fitting electives into the current schedule. He explained that the current modified block schedule involves having two periods in the morning and two periods at the end of the day that remain in place throughout the entire year. The two periods in the middle of the day (the third and fourth periods) change after the Christmas break for the spring semester, he said.
The previous 4x4 block schedule had students taking four classes in the fall and four different classes in the spring, he said.
“We went away from (4x4) block scheduling two years ago and we’re on a modified schedule right now,” King said. “I guess you could call it a hybrid. We have four periods and four blocks (a year). The blocks change at Christmas. Basically, what we were looking at is that we had run into an issue where we were having trouble meeting the elective needs of our students. What we were discussing were options to be able to meet that.
“In the schedule that we have, it would be teachers teaching more sections and more classes, or the other possibility could be a seven-period day. Those were the two things we were discussing.”
The SBDMC will meet at 3:45 this afternoon in the high school’s media room, but King said he doesn’t believe the council will reach a decision on the schedule today.
“There’s not necessarily a vote or anything like that (Wednesday) that I know of, but of course, SBDM Councils can decide to do what they want if somebody brings it (to the table),” King said. “But it is on the agenda to discuss next year’s schedule and how we can meet these needs.
“The reason (this has come up) is that we’ve had a rise in enrollment this year, and with us losing a smaller senior class (at the end of this school year) than the freshman class we’re getting, the reason I brought it to the council was just to say, ‘Hey, look, right now, we’re having trouble meeting the elective needs of our kids. Here are two ways we could deal with that,’ and then I just kind of left it to them. They could (decide not to) vote on it, and then next year, teachers would teach more classes. That’s an option we would have in the schedule, or they could have the option of possibly switching (to another schedule).”
King said he is currently trying to learn more about how teachers feel about the proposals being discussed, and he expects there will be strong feelings on both sides of the debate. The fact that the Calloway County Board of Education had to decrease the number of days in this year’s district calendar because of the COVID-19 pandemic also complicates matters, which is why King said he believes it will take some time to reach a decision.
“We’re trying to garner some voices and opinions, and of course, everyone has strong opinions; there’s all kinds of opinions either way,” King said. “But as far as (Wednesday’s meeting), we as a district went to a 160-day schedule, so we’re actually going to have to take some time and look at that to equate what we do next year. I think it will probably end up being tabled until we get more information.”
