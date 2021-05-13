MURRAY – Calloway County High School senior Ainsley Smith has been named the Murray Bank/Murray Ledger & Times Student of the Year.
Smith was chosen from a pool of Students of the Week from throughout the year, who then applied for Student of the Year. From 2015 to the present, she has run varsity cross country and track, and she currently serves as captain for both teams. She has been in Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) since 2017 and served as chapter president in 2020-21 and vice president in 2019-20. She is also part of the current Leadership Tomorrow class, has been a member of National Beta Club since 2018, and in 2017-18, she was involved in United Champions Schools and Future Farmers of America (FFA).
Smith’s community service contributions include decorating residents’ doors for various holidays at Brookdale of Murray; dressing as a character for the FBLA Princess and Superhero Breakfast fundraiser and also helping her team purchase supplies and create their tent; helping at checkpoints and the finish line for the Bridge to Bridge Land Between the Lakes Trail Run; providing childcare during Parent Teacher Association meetings; helping with Family Literacy Night at the Calloway County elementary schools; and providing childcare during seminars at the Calloway County Public Library.
Seven students applied for the honor, and Ledger & Times Publisher Mike Davis said the applicants’ names are redacted from the applications before they are reviewed. This way, members of the anonymous committee of staff from The Murray Bank and the Ledger & Times are not aware of the students’ identities as they judge which application is most deserving. The applicant receiving the most votes receives the title, along with a $1,000 scholarship ($500 from both the bank and the newspaper). The student’s school also receives $1,000 on top of the honor for the student.
“I’m going to Murray State; I’m going to run cross country and track there, and I’m really excited about that,” Smith said. “I’m going to be majoring in pre-professional biology, and hopefully from there, I’ll go to PA (physician assistant) school. I want to specialize in sports medicine, but that’s subject to change.”
Smith said she was already happy about being named Student of the Week some time ago, but when she received an email inviting her to apply for the Student of the Year scholarship, she was eager to give it a shot. She knew it would be competitive, so she didn’t necessarily expect to get it, but she thought she would try her luck. Unfortunately, she was afraid she would miss the deadline to turn in her application when she was in a minor car accident the evening it was due at the bank. Luckily, a friend who was also applying was kind enough to drop it off for her.
“It was at the school parking lot,” she said. “Someone backed into me and I was with my friend. She applied for it too, and I said, ‘I don’t know what to do! (Murray Bank Vice President and Marketing Director Tim Stark) said I have to be there at 6 and it’s 5:30. I just don’t know if the police will be here by then.’ She said, ‘I’ll take it for you.’ I was sweating, I was so nervous.”
CCHS Principal Chris King said Smith is a very impressive student and a fitting representative of her school.
“Ainsley is an outstanding student,” King said. “Over the last four years, she has made an impact on this school that will be felt long after she is gone. She’s going to be missed next year due to that impact.”
Murray Bank President and CEO Bob Hargrove said the applications turned in at the bank seem to get more impressive every year. Although the college or university the student chooses to attend after graduation is not taken into account by the independent committee in the selection process, he said he was happy to learn after she was chosen that Smith plans to attend Murray State.
“We’re always glad to keep those good, quality students right here at home at Murray State,” he said. “It’s a pleasure for the bank to be involved in this and recognize our kids, from grade school kids up to seniors in high school. It just gives a chance for those kids that distinguish themselves to be recognized.”
The students of the week are chosen and announced most weeks throughout the school year, and Hargrove said they typically total more than 30 each year. Although high school seniors and juniors are usually the ones applying for the Student of the Year scholarship, Student of the Week recognizes students from all local schools and grade levels.
“It’s always a great honor to be part of the Student of the Year tradition every year,” Davis said. “When Tim Stark approached us a few years ago to start this program, we immediately wanted to sign on and be a part of this. It’s such a hard decision to name the Student of the Year because the accolades and the accomplishments of these students is so superior that the division is down to the narrowest of margins – sometimes down to 1/100th of a point in some areas.
“It’s a testament to the great job the parents, faculty, staff and the administration do with these students, and it’s a symbol of what a great education system we have here in Murray, Kentucky. I’m proud of Ainsley and we wish her the best and can’t wait to see her future accomplishments.”
