MURRAY – With chaos and bloodshed currently happening in Ukraine, local high school students are getting a lesson in geopolitics in real time as Russia’s invasion of the eastern European country continues to unfold.
After months of amassing troops along the eastern border with Ukraine, Russia finally invaded the country from several fronts in the early morning hours of Feb. 24. Many Ukrainian citizens have fled the country while others have stayed to fight, and much of the world has watched with bated breath as they have defended their land from the much larger force. Meanwhile, the U.S. and NATO allies have looked for ways to support Ukraine without fighting a direct war against Russia.
With such a complicated and volatile situation in the news every day and impossible to ignore, some public school teachers here in Murray have used the tragedy as an opportunity to teach their students about international conflict. Lane Springer, a U.S. history and sociology teacher at Calloway County High School, earned her bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Kentucky and her master’s degree in Medieval history from the University of Toronto, where she is also currently completing her doctorate on the same subject. She said that while there are many differences between Medieval history and the history of the Soviet Union, her background in historical research has affected how she approaches discussing the war with her students.
“I try to get them to connect what we learn about, sometimes more than 100 years ago, with something that is relevant for them as 21st century observers,” Springer said. “Sometimes this task is easy, and sometimes it is extremely difficult. The current crisis in Ukraine has, I think, increased engagement in my units covering the Cold War.”
Springer said she was teaching two of her U.S. history classes about the Cold War as Russia began making moves toward the invasion. She said one of her students came to class saying they had heard NATO mentioned on the news and they knew what it was because of their class, which sparked a discussion about what students had been hearing and how it connected with the unit they were studying. Another student came to class the day after the invasion asking if Springer could explain the conflict to her because she had seen it on TikTok but was confused about it. She said another student asks her about the war every day wondering if anything has changed.
“Overall, I think my students are very engaged with the topic,” Springer said. “This generation has easier access to current events through social media than even when my generation was their age. Even if they don’t completely understand what that media is telling them, they’re getting exposure and many are asking questions about what they don’t understand.”
Springer surveyed 67 students in two of her U.S. history classes and one sociology class. While some said they knew a bit about Russia’s influence on Ukraine and eastern Europe before the war, others did not know much at all, and practically everyone said they feel much better informed after talking it over in class. While some had vaguely negative opinions Russian President Vladimir Putin before the war, some had no opinion and others did not know anything about him. Since the war began, everyone more or less has come to view him and his actions as tyrannical.
“I know about the Cold War, the Space Race and the Cuban Missile Crisis,” said Enas Abo Al Haija said of his prior knowledge. “Class discussions have helped me further grasp the evil of Russia’s actions.”
“I knew that Russia was threatening invasion well beforehand, but I did not know that they gave up nuclear armaments to avoid invasion,” said Zachary L. Kay. “I knew that Donald Trump loved having a pen pal in Russia, and that generally we weren’t allies or enemies. I used to believe that Russia was smart enough to not attack Ukraine, and I realize now that I was wrong. I was also surprised to see Ukraine hold out for this long.” Kay added that “once Russian propaganda is exposed for what it is, then maybe the war will come to a halt.”
“I knew about Russia being upset about the split-up of the Soviet Union but never did I think they would perform acts of war,” said Westin Tolley. “I’ve known about meetings with the Trump administration and the success Trump made with them. I think Russia needs to be held accountable for his actions and I believe Ukraine needs support.”
“I didn’t know a lot about the war, but I had seen a little of it on social media,” said Rheagan Jones. “I know Putin holds his position like a dictator. The United States has not always had the best relationship with Russia since the Cold War. I think Ukraine is very courageous for standing against Russia so fiercely. Russia as a whole is not to blame; Putin is in control.”
Liz Robinett similarly said she was saddened by the “horrors” the Ukrainian people have suffered and also felt sympathy for young Russian soldiers who might not have known they were being sent to war when they left home.
“The war is horrible,” Robinett said. “There can’t be a justifiable reason for bombing apartment buildings. Why would anyone see good reason within that? The class was very helpful on giving unbiased opinions for the most part and allowed us to form our own opinions.”
“I was more aware of Russian influence in Ukraine from the Cold War to events happening now,” said Dalton McCarty. “I knew we competed in an arms race and had been involved in a diplomatic war with them. I came to the realization that conditions in both Russia and Ukraine are highly unstable, especially to the citizens.”
Several students said they think the war is pointless and that watching as it happens has been kind of scary, but talking about it in class and learning more about the Cold War has made their anxiety more bearable. Many also expressed admiration for the resilience of the Ukrainian people and their president.
“I have so much respect for the president of Ukraine, and a growing hatred for Putin,” said Jordyn Pritchett. “I had no idea how much Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy actually is doing during times of war and pain. … (Putin) cares not if his people die, if his country’s in ruins, or really anything. He wants power, he wants pain; he is disgusting.”
“The discussions have definitely made me feel informed,” said Lexi Joyner. “It’s frightening to watch the news.”
“I am incredibly saddened by the situation but also more hopeful than I was before,” said Chloe Murphy. “The human compassion being demonstrated in this war from people that are indirectly affected by it is beautiful. … At the beginning of the conflict, I had been certain that Russia’s power would destroy the hopes of Ukraine winning. But, Ukraine has been holding itself and touching hearts with stories of their president and citizens willing to fight.”
The Ledger & Times has also reached out to Murray High School for its students’ perspective on the issue.
