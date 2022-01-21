MURRAY – At its Jan. 13 meeting, the Calloway County Board of Education amended the district’s Back to School Plan, effectively ending the process of quarantining students exposed to COVID-19 at school. Following the announcement of the board’s decision, a small group of Calloway County High School students began to formulate a course of action trying to convince the board to not only reinstate quarantines but also mandatory masking.
Jesse Hutchens, a senior at CCHS, said that he and his friends Xavier Payton, also a senior, and Ellie Whisman, a junior, began discussing the policy change and the ramifications thereof right away.
“We were upset about it,” Hutchens said. “We wear our masks. We are vaccinated. We’re doing everything we can to stay safe, and we really care about the health of people at our school. We (thought) that (the board) getting rid of quarantines could be detrimental, and, as much as cases have been going up lately, we knew we had to do something.”
The trio decided that the first step they needed to take was to create a survey.
“We knew how we felt, but we wanted to know how other people felt, too,” Hutchens said. “We wanted to see if we were just being biased. We thought that, if there were enough people who thought the board made the wrong decision, then we could start a petition to try to get (the board) to change their minds.”
Hutchens also said, “We (wanted to) see how people who oppose our views felt about (the board’s decision). Everyone has some sort of opinion on this, and the purpose of the poll was to see where people stand on it.
The group got to work creating an online survey using Google forms. Having little experience with data analysis, Hutchens said one of the advantages of using that platform is that it automatically performs statistical analysis on the data collected.
“The Google form sorts through all of the responses and tells us the percentages of each response,” he explained. “We can put in the categories and see what the general student consensus is, or the parents or community members. So, we can see (each group) individually or we can see it as a whole.”
Hutchens assured that the survey is anonymous.
“You do have to sign into Google, but everything is hidden from us – email (addresses), everything,” he said.
The simple survey consists of four questions:
• Which of the following best describes you? (Student, Staff Member, Parent of a Student, Community Member)
• Was the Board of Education’s response to the recent increase in cases at our school a good decision? (Yes/No)
• Do you believe Calloway Schools need to take steps necessary to combat COVID-19? (Yes/No)
• What do you think should be the best course of action for our school system in regard to the Coronavirus disease?
Hutchens added that the group made sure to include the disclaimer, “Those who created this poll are not affiliated with any CCSD clubs or activities. Strictly independent and student run,” to ensure no district employees would be subject to any possible punitive measures.
Initially, Hutchens, Payton and Whisman focused on collecting data from CCHS students and staff. Payton created a QR code so the group could easily disseminate the survey throughout the school.
“I went class-to-class and asked the teacher at the door if I could talk to the class about (the survey),” Hutchens said. “I encouraged students to express their opinion, whether it was for or against the board’s decision, and asked that they share (the QR code) with their friend groups.”
The group then branched out, using social media to solicit participants from the community; however, Hutchens noted, “Social media can only reach so far, and some people aren’t willing to put it on their social media pages, fearing (retaliation).”
Hutchens said many staff members have refused to take the survey out of fear of retribution from the board in spite of reassurances that the poll is anonymous.
“One teacher told me, ‘I don’t want to touch that with a 10-foot pole,’” he said.
That reluctance is evident in the data collected so far; as of Wednesday, the survey had received 266 responses, and CCSD staff members comprised only 4.1% of respondents. Of the other stakeholder groups specified in the survey, 36.7% were students, 31.1% were parents and 27.9% were community members.
Hutchens admitted that he has been surprised by some of the results.
“I definitely expected a lot of people to be against the quarantines, but I didn’t expect so many people to (feel that way),” he said. “… Currently, the overwhelming majority is against the board’s vote.”
When asked if the board made a “good decision,” 75.3% of respondents said no, 24.8% said yes.
About that question, Hutchens noted, “With students and parents, we are seeing more people putting no on that side; but with community members, we’re seeing more people put yes.”
When asked if CCSD should “take steps necessary to combat COVID-19,” 78.2% of respondents said they should.
Hutchens noted, “The majority of people who said no about the board’s decisions, on their responses, they added that the mask mandate should be reinstated.”
In addition to masking, respondents commonly said the best course of action for the school district would be to reinstate quarantines and/or use more NTI days.
According to Hutchens, “A lot of students are more worried at school now. I will say that I am, too.
“There’s a kid who came into my accounting class (Tuesday), and he was sick. He said he had been around people who had COVID, but he didn’t go home. He stayed the entire school day.”
Hutchens acknowledged that the group was disappointed to learn that they will not be able to bring their petition before the board until the next board meeting in February.
“I just hope it’s not too late by then and that we’re not on NTI already. That’s a big part of why we’re doing this because, as seniors, NTI would mean that’s the last of our high school experience.”
Hutchens said that he is also concerned about how NTI will impact other students, “There are a lot of kids right now (for whom) school is their safe place. Not everybody has the greatest home life, and school is a way to see their friends and for some just to have a decent meal.”
The group’s goal is to reach 400 responses; however, the survey will remain available until the next CCBE meeting in February and can be accessed by scanning the QR code.
