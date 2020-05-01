MURRAY – The Calloway County Public Library announced that due to COVID-19 restrictions, it will remain closed until further notice. Due dates for materials currently checked out have been extended through May 30. No fines will be charged on any material now checked out.
The drive-thru book drop will be reopened for the return of materials on Friday, May 1. The drive-thru book drop will be the only book drop available for the return of materials until further notice. No fines will be charged on any material currently checked out.
During this extended closure and until further notice, the Calloway County Public Library cannot accept donations of books and materials.
All CCPL programs and events and all scheduled community events have been canceled through Dec. 31. (Program cancellations may be extended past the Dec. 31 date based on COVID-19 restrictions.)
Calloway County Public Library’s 2020 Summer Reading Programs (children, teen, and adult) will be offered in an online format and is scheduled to begin May 18. Information about these fun online programs will be released on May 8.
CCPL’s Curbside Service is slated to begin Tuesday, May 12. This new service will allow CCPL patrons to request CCPL materials, including books, audiobooks, and movies, through their online account and schedule a no-contact, drive-up pick-up time. Curbside Service details are currently being finalized and will be released soon.
For more information regarding CCPL’s COVID-19 closure and current services, community members may call 270-753-2288 or email contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org.
