MURRAY — The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees voted to approve the 2021-22 budget at its monthly meeting this week, as well as approving the advertising of bids to demolish the office building next door.
5253 Design Group is overseeing the library’s expansion project, which will be using the land on which the former Southern Family Dental building currently sits. The CCPL board voted in November to enter into a real estate purchase contract with TMV Holdings, LLC for the property at 706 Main St., tracts 1 and 2, at the purchase price of $275,000.
CCPL Director Mignon Reed said 5253 Design Group President Chris Cottongim conducted a walk-through of the now-vacant building on Tuesday with several contractors who expressed interest in bidding on the project. The bid opening will be advertised in the newspaper, and contractors will have until May 20 to submit bids, Reed said.
The board also discussed the upcoming bid advertising to hire a contractor for the expansion’s construction. Although no vote was taken Tuesday, that discussion will continue next month, Reed said.
Reed said the board also approved an annual budget of $1,446,174.
The board also heard an update on this year’s summer reading program, which will be done virtually this year because of COVID-19. Reed said the library would be partnering with the summer programs for both the Murray Independent School District and Calloway County Schools to present that programming and deliver material to the participating children at the schools.
In other news, the board is currently accepting applications for two expired trustee seats. Those seats are currently occupied by Board Chair Riley Ramsey and Debbie Bell, who are both eligible to serve another term if they are nominated by the other trustees and if they are selected by the county judge-executive and fiscal court. The deadline to submit an application is June 1.
